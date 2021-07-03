Denmark beat Czechs 2-1 to reach Euro 2020 semis

Denmark continued their remarkable run at Euro 2020 by beating the Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday to reach the semi-finals, where they will face England or Ukraine.

The Danes are into the last four of a major tournament for the first time since winning Euro 1992 after first-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg in Baku.

England were set to take on Ukraine in Rome later on Saturday in the last quarter-final, with the winners to face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark have bounced back in impressive fashion from a nightmare start to the tournament, which saw star player Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest and have to be revived on the pitch during their opening loss to Finland.

A defeat by Belgium followed, but they have now scored 10 goals in three straight wins to keep their bid for a second European Championship title on track.

Denmark made a dream start as Delaney headed home Jens Stryger Larsen’s corner, which probably should not have been given, in the fifth minute.

The Scandinavians doubled their advantage three minutes before half-time as Dolberg scored his third goal in two knockout games by volleying in Joakim Maehle’s magnificent cross.

The Czechs introduced Jakub Jankto and Michael Krmencik at half-time and flew out of the blocks after the restart, with Kasper Schmeichel having to save from Krmencik and Antonin Barak.

They pulled one back in the 49th minute, as Patrik Schick tucked Vladimir Coufal’s cross into the bottom corner to grab his fifth goal of the tournament and move alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the scoring charts.

But Schick was substituted after suffering a muscle strain with 11 minutes remaining and Denmark held on.

– England wary of Ukraine –

After beating old rivals Germany in a knockout match for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final, England coach Gareth Southgate said that win would count for little if they lost to Ukraine.

The draw has opened up nicely for England, who were favoured to beat a side coached by former Ballon d’Or winner Andriy Shevchenko, and Southgate urged his team to seize their chance.

“Right from the final whistle the other day, the players were already talking about the next game and preparing for it,” said Southgate, with England playing their first match of the competition away from Wembley.

“They recognised that although they loved the experience of the last game, you move on quickly in tournaments and we have not got to the point we want to be at yet.

“It’s not been too difficult to refocus people. The opportunity is there, the confidence is there. They are looking forward to the challenge.”

A more subdued atmosphere awaited at the Stadio Olimpico, where the number of England fans among the permitted capacity of 16,000 was expected to be limited.

England supporters were warned not to travel to the Italian capital for the game as Covid-19 restrictions meant even those with tickets could not use them.

Italian health regulations required fans travelling from Britain to observe five days of quarantine and therefore they would miss the match.

Ukraine were attempting to make the last four of a major tournament for the first time since the break-up of the Soviet Union, having matched their run to the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

“We will do our best, try to surprise them. But we know that to get past them we will have to play the best game of our lives,” said Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, who was coming up against several of his Manchester City team-mates.

– Italy to face Spain –

Italy and Spain will face off in Tuesday’s first semi-final at Wembley.

Lorenzo Insigne’s brilliant curling strike secured a 2-1 win over Belgium on Friday as Italy extended their national-record unbeaten run to 32 matches, and the Napoli forward said the Azzurri wanted to honour injured Leonardo Spinazzola by going all the way.

Italian left-back Spinazzola was stretchered off at the Allianz Arena in Munich with an Achilles tendon injury.

The 28-year-old, who has starred in Italy’s run to the Euro last four, will be out for several months.

“It’s a great loss for us. We are now trying to go very far — for him. He was so important for this team,” said Insigne.

“We’ll try to do everything we can to make it to the final for him.”

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon saved two spot-kicks in a 3-1 penalty shootout win over 10-man Switzerland following a 1-1 draw in Saint Petersburg.