Delta State Govt establishes 22 new schools

Delta Government has approved the establishment of 13 new secondary schools and nine new primary schools to bridge education demand gaps in the state.

Commissioner for Works (Highways), Mr Nuel Omodon, made this known on Thursday in Asaba at the end of a State Executive Council meeting chaired by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro.

He said that the state also approved funds for the payment of its counterpart funds of the Universal Basic Education projects for the 2022 circle.

Omodon added that government also approved the restructuring and the renaming of certain secondary and primary schools in the state.

It approved additional investment into a modern facility to produce flat bars and nails among others on equity participation at the Kwale Industrial Park.

“It also approved the training of 500 young women under its Girl Entrepreneurship and Skills Training Programme,’’ the commissioner said.

He said also that some roads projects were approved for rehabilitation and construction in Isoko, Warri, Burutu and Asaba Local Government Areas.

Omodon added that approvals were also given for the supply of laboratory and workshop equipment at the University of Delta, Agbor.

NAN