Davido, Don Jazzy, other Nigerian celebrities call on FG to #EndSars

Several Nigerian celebrities like Davido, Don Jazzy, Mr Eazi, Banky W, have lent their voice over outcry against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

This is coming following the recent trend of #EndSars hashtag on Twitter which is calling for the scrapping of the police unit.

Davido wrote, “#endsarsnow !!!! If we all come together as brothers and sisters and also as citizens of this country we can end this Nonsense!!”

Don Jazzy tweeted, “They are doing more of killing us than protecting us. You have lost control of your men. Take these touts in uniforms off our streets.”

Banky W said, “How many young Nigerians will have to be robbed/ kidnapped/killed by SARS before our Government takes it seriously? The “Special Anti-Robbery Squad” is doing the robbing?! Such a disgrace. What will it take for our “leaders” to do something about it?”

Mr Eazi posted, “Dear Nigerian leaders, we need Police reform laws urgently. It’s been 15 years since the killing of the #ApoSix and our young men and women are still being harassed by those who should protect us. #EndSARS”

“Nigerian youths are the most hardworking, creative and peace-loving people I know but our government should not take it for granted.”