Dangote Welcomes New Graduate Trainees, Reinforcing Commitment to Economic Growth and Employment Generation

Dangote Industries Limited, a prominent Pan-African conglomerate, has admitted a new cohort of Graduate Trainees into its Graduate Trainee program, reaffirming its unwavering dedication to investing in vital sectors of the economy to foster employment and promote decent jobs.

Addressing the freshly inducted trainees, Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, provided insights into the journey of Dangote businesses, emphasizing their transformation from a commodity trading company to a manufacturing powerhouse.

This transition aligns with the mission of the group, which aims to improve people’s lives by fulfilling their basic needs through manufacturing the goods that meet these needs. Consequently, substantial investments have been made across diverse sectors of the economy.

L-R: Acting Group Chief, HSSE & Sustainability, Dangote Industries Limited, James Adenuga; Group Head, Learning and Development, Dangote Industries Limited, Felicia Onyechi; Group Chief, Human Resources Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Nglan Niat, and Group Head, Dangote Academy, Nwaji Jibunoh, at the Dangote Graduate Trainee Induction/inauguration Programme, held in Lagos on Monday, September 18, 2023

Dangote underlined that manufacturing, geared towards satisfying people’s needs, plays a pivotal role in employment creation.

Manufacturing stands as a potent method for uplifting people from poverty through the generation of gainful employment, which has led to the establishment of the Graduate Trainee program, benefiting the newly inducted trainees.

In pursuit of meeting people’s needs and creating substantial job opportunities, Dangote Group recently expanded its business portfolios with investments exceeding $20 billion in the refinery, petrochemical, and fertilizer sectors.

Cross section of Dangote Graduate Trainees, at the Dangote Graduate Trainee Induction/inauguration Programme, held in Lagos on Monday, September 18, 2023

These investments are expected to generate approximately $16 billion in foreign exchange for the country and create a combined 250,000 jobs, substantially contributing to the reduction of youth unemployment.

The core values of the Dangote organization, as highlighted by Aliko Dangote, encompass Customer Service, Entrepreneurship, Excellence, and Leadership. He encouraged the new trainees to dream big and approach their work with passion.

Kunle Alake, the Group Managing Director of Dangote Industries Limited, addressed the trainees, emphasizing the company’s commitment to its vision and mission. He stressed the importance of displaying the right work attitude when deployed, thus contributing to the company’s continuous growth and building a fulfilling career.

Nglan Niat, the Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, provided insights into the Graduate Trainees program, explaining that it was established to ensure a readily available pool of skilled professionals.

She expressed that Dangote Group’s human resource vision aims to attract and retain talent through an exceptional employee experience that facilitates sustainable growth for the group and its stakeholders.

Addressing the trainees, Niat emphasized that working for Dangote is more than just a career; it is meaningful work that enhances the lives of millions of people. She encouraged them to exhibit the right attitude and skills.

In response to the warm welcome, one of the trainees, Ibrahim Abdulahi, expressed gratitude to the management of the Dangote Group for the opportunity granted to them. He assured the management that they would not disappoint and would conduct themselves in a manner that validates their selection as a wise decision.