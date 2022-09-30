Dangote boosts Abuja Trade Fair

The Dangote Group has been described as a significant premium player as over 300 corporate exhibitors are participating in the 17th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) that is expected to be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

Speaking to newsmen, the Director-General of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Ms. Victoria Akai said: “As a member of ACCI, the Dangote Group further strengthens the position of ACCI in implementing business activities and advocating for business-friendly policies.

“The DG said the Dangote-ACCI partnership is strategic and geared towards showcasing made-in-Nigeria products, which will help inform prospective exporters about the available opportunities and processes.

Ms. Akai said the company had been a significant sponsor of the Abuja International Trade Fair, including this year’s Trade Fair. In the same vein, the President of ACCI, Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, told newsmen that the theme for this year’s exhibition: “Creating an Export Ready Market through SMEs Digitization,” offers a wide range of opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises to ginger their performance, and especially in relation to the non-oil sector.

He said: “The Abuja International Trade Fair, since its inception, has served Nigeria as a trusted global trade destination and a potential market for over 50,000 consumers.”

The 17th AITF is scheduled to hold between Friday, September 30 and Sunday, October 9, 2022, at ACCI Abuja International Trade Fair Complex.

The Dangote Group’s Executive Director of Government and Strategic Relations Engr Mansur Ahmed said the partnership with ACCI offers the company the opportunity to display its numerous innovative products while contributing its quota to the Nigerian economy through Trade Fairs and expos.

He said the President of the Group Alhaji Aliko Dangote is passionate about developing the Nigerian economy, exporting made-in-Nigerian goods, earning foreign exchange, and creating jobs for the populace. Engr Ahmed said the company is desirous of entering into any strategic partnership that will set the country on the path of rapid growth and development.

Aside government, the Dangote Group is the second biggest employer of labour in Nigeria.

A statement by the Corporate Communications Department of the company said a special help desk has been set up at the company’s pavilion to respond to queries while urging participants to leverage the numerous innovative products which include the: Dangote Fertiliser, Dangote Sugar, Dangote Cement, Dangote Salt, and lots more.