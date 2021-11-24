Dana Air appoints new deputy CEO

Dana Air has announced the appointment of Mr Sukhjinder Mann as the new deputy chief executive officer of the company, effective November 22, 2021.

According to a statement by the airline, the new DCEO is expected to work with the team to bring a new perspective and fresh initiatives to the role to further strengthen the management team.

The statement said: “Mr Sukhjinder Mann is a Briton and has worked with many leading commercial airlines in Africa and across the globe at a senior management and ‘C’ Level executive roles and is no stranger to Nigerian aviation.

“He holds a B.A Honours in Economics and is CIMA trained, having 29 years of rich aviation experience in the areas of airline operations, ground handling, airport management, finance, strategy, turnaround and commercial/business development and airline start-up projects.

“He is very results-oriented, has good communication skills and is well-versed with the latest technology and a very sound understanding of sales and marketing strategies, policy formulation, training and development, liaison/ coordination with regulatory bodies.’’