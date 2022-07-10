Customer stabs sex worker to death in Sokoto over N1,000 payment

A commercial sex worker in Kwanawa, a suburb of the Sokoto metropolis, in the Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State has been stabbed to death.

Okay.ng gathered that the victim resided in one of the brothels within the area, which is known for all sort of illicit activities.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, while confirmed the incident saying that the suspect claimed to be a researcher who visited Sokoto State to carry out research.

Abubakar said the suspect decided to spend the night with the victim’s brother but said that trouble started when the suspect paid the victim N1,000.

He said the victim rejected the money, which resulted in a fight between them.

The PPRO noted that the suspect said the victim allegedly brought out a knife which he (the suspect) used to stab her after he overpowered her.

Abubakar, however, said the case had been transferred to the homicide section of the Command for proper investigation.