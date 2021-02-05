Business

Crypto: Nigerians react as CBN directs banks to close accounts

Nigerians on social media are reacting following a directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to close bank accounts of persons or entities involved in cryptocurrency transactions within their systems.

Netizens, especially on Twitter, expressed their displeasure over the directive contained in a circular dated 5th February 2021 by the CBN to deposit money banks (DMBs), non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), and other financial institutions (OFIs).

According to social media, the new directive will have a great impact on the financial economy of the country.

Here are some reactions below:

