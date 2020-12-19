COVID-19 second wave: Lagos can’t afford another total lockdown – Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state can not afford another total lockdown despite the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu made this disclosure via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said: “Yesterday, we issued guidelines to help us in the next phase of our battle with the virus. Lagosians have relaxed and the effects are evident with increasing cases and unfortunate deaths. These guidelines will affect us all but we need to be strong and we need to persevere.

“We cannot afford another total lockdown so I enjoin us to keep observing the prescribed protocols and the required lifestyle adjustments that will help us enter 2021 stronger, healthier and safer. Let’s do this for our families and friends. Let’s by our actions demonstrate that we truly love our neighbours.

“Let us demonstrate awareness about the existence of COVID-19 in our communities and live right to deliberately reduce and eliminate its spread. I wish you the best of this season and pray that God Almighty will continue to protect us.”