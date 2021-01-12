COVID-19: Schools resumption date still January 18 – PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said schools in the country will resume on January 18.

This was disclosed by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, while speaking during television programme on Tuesday.

It can be recalled that that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Monday, said the Federal Government would review the January 18 earlier date fixed for resumption of schools across Nigeria.

The Education Minister, who spoke at a PTF briefing in Abuja, attributed the decision to the second wave of COVID-19 currently ravaging the country.

The PTF coordinator while reacting to this said the minister did not say the date has been changed.

He said: “As regards schools, I just want to make a clarification, what the minister said yesterday was that they were going to review, he didn’t say that they were going to change the date. He said they will review the situation and let the nation know.

“So, for the moment, it is still 18th January until the ministry of education comes back either with an alternative date or reconfirm that.”