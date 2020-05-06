News

COVID-19: Patient runs away from isolation centre in Bauchi

Saddam Yusuf Saleh May 6, 2020
A patient, who tested positive for coronavirus in Bauchi, has fled from an isolation centre in the state.

Baba Tela, Bauchi deputy governor, made this disclosure on Wednesday while giving a situation update on COVID-19 at the State Government House.

According to Tela, the patient ran away from the isolation facility despite security operatives being on the ground.

He said: “We had at least a case where a patient ran away though we have security personnel at virtually all isolation centres but they are also humans. They have to protect themselves against further exposure to avoid more positive cases in the state”.

“Once a patient is diagnosed he/she ought to follow the medication recommended by the doctor, no patient should run away from isolation centre.”

COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,950
Deaths
98
Recovered
481
Active
2,371
Last updated: May 6, 2020 - 5:45 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,777,343
+52,825
Deaths
261,180
+3,153
Recovered
1,274,164
Active
2,241,405
Last updated: May 6, 2020 - 5:45 pm (+01:00)


