COVID-19: Lagos discharges another patient, total now 32

The Lagos State Government has discharged another COVID-19 patient from its Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this through his official Twitter handle stating that the female patient was discharged on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the total number of patients managed and discharged in the state is now 32.

He tweeted: “Dear Lagosians, I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

“I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against #COVID19.

“We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours.”