COVID-19: Lagos concludes first dose vaccination exercise

The Lagos State government says it has concluded the first half of phase one COVID vaccination campaign.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Wednesday.

According to him, this was in line with the directive of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

The statement reads: “Lagos State has concluded the first half of phase one COVID vaccination campaign – in line with the directive of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA). The exercise began on March 12.

“The remaining doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine have been reserved at the Lagos State Cold Chain Store for the second dose exercise, which will commence on the 28th of May, 2021, following the expiration of the 8-12 weeks interval as required by the manufacturers.

“Residents are encouraged to check their vaccination cards for their next appointment dates and where possible to try to go to the same health facilities where they got their initial dose for their second dose.

“There is no need for citizens who have received the first dose to pre-register before going to the health facility for the second dose because their already captured details will only be updated with additional information after vaccination.

“The vaccines are due to expire on 9th July 2021. Our monitoring and evaluation quality assurance activity indicates that our cold chain distribution logistics has been maintained ensuring the integrity of the vaccines.”