COVID-19: Kwara announces closure of schools from Monday

The Kwara State Government has announced the closure of its public schools from Monday, March 23rd.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said this in a short statement sent to Okay.ng on Wednesday.

Ajakaye appealed to people not to panic but maintain basic principles of hygiene and safety measures earlier announced by the state’s Ministry of Health.

He said: “I can confirm that Kwara State will be shutting down schools from Monday, March 23rd. It is part of the efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge our people to maintain the highest level of hygiene and to remain calm and adhere to all safety measures earlier announced by the Kwara State Ministry of Health and other national bodies.”

He said that further details on the closure of schools would be released later by the government.