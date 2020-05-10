COVID-19: Gov Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians, threatens to re-impose total lockdown if…

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has warned residents of the state against violation of guidelines set to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The governor via his Twitter handle on Saturday expressed his dissatisfaction stating that the state government will be forced to re-imposed a total lockdown due to non-compliance by Lagosians.

“As a government elected to uphold the security of its citizens, which includes health security, we will not hesitate to review the terms of #EasingTheLockdown if we do not see an improvement in the adherence to our public health guidelines over the next couple of days.

“Despite massive advocacy, it is disappointing to see the crowd at banks & markets across the state flouting the guidelines.

“We will be forced to take the painful decision of bringing the state under lockdown if it remains clear that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules,” he said.