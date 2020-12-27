COVID-19: Couples must Obtain Clearance Before Holding Weddings – Lagos Government

In the bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Lagos State government has ordered prospective couples to obtain Clearance from the Lagos State safety commission before holding wedding ceremonies.

In a statement titled Stay at home, couples were directed to hold weddings with not more than 300 attendees.

Confirming the new rule in an interview with Punch,The director general of the Lagos State safety commission said the state is concerned about large gatherings as it is currently experiencing a spike in the cases of COVID-19.

Mojola stressed that the clearance is free and couples should check the commission’s site and input details of their wedding. He added that, safety Marshals will be deployed to the area to make sure the wedding attendees are abiding by the COVID-19 protocols.