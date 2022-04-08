Court strikes out eight of 15 charges against Nnamdi Kanu

Justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court Abuja has struck out eight of the 15-count charge brought by the Federal Government against the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The court ruled on Kanu’s application on Friday, struck out counts 6,7,9,10,11,12,13 and 14.

The IPOB leader is to stand trial on counts 1,2,3,4,5,8 and 15.

“In this instant preliminary objection application, I have read the counts and come to the conclusion that counts 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offense against the Defendant.

“‘Counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15 shows some allegations, which the Defendant has to answer.

“The court shall proceed to try the defendant on those counts,” Justice Nyako ruled.

