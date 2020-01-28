News

Court reduces Maina’s bail bond to N500m

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu January 28, 2020
Abdulrasheed Maina

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday varied the conditions for the release of former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, on bail.

Okay.ng recalls that Justice Abang had earlier granted a bail to Maina, who is standing trial for money laundering, with bond of N1billion and produce two sureties, who must be serving Senators, and who must attend court at every subsequent proceeding.

However, Maina returned to the court seeking reduction stating that the bail conditions were still stringent.

Ruling on Tuesday, Justice Abang reduced Maina’s bail bond to N500million and now produce a single surety, who must be a serving Senator in Nigeria with a property in any of the high brow areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The judge also added that the Senator “must not be standing any criminal trial in court.”



