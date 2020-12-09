Corp member praised on social media for supporting cornseller’s business

A NYSC Corp member has been praised on social media for supporting the business of a cornseller.

The Corp member with a Twitter handle, @Fotonugget took to the microblogging platform to reveal that he travelled to Kaduna to meet and help the cornseller that offered him a corn.

He added that two good Samaritans sent 20,000 naira to him which he used to buy a new Umbrella worth 10k for her and give her the remaining 10k to add to her capital.