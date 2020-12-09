Corp member praised on social media for supporting cornseller’s business

A NYSC Corp member has been praised on social media for supporting the business of a cornseller.
The Corp member with a Twitter handle, @Fotonugget took to the microblogging platform to reveal that he travelled to Kaduna to meet and help the cornseller that offered him a corn.
He added that two good Samaritans sent 20,000 naira to him which he used to buy a new Umbrella worth 10k for her and give her the remaining 10k to add to her capital.
“Remember the Ebira Maize seller I wrote about? Two good souls sent N20k to get her the Umbrella & I was able to look for the biggest size today at the cost of N10k. She almost cry shouting “Bcus of 1 small maize I gave you?”. I gave her the remaining N10k to buy more maize,” he wrote.