Coronavirus: Nigeria records 117 new cases in FCT, seven states — total now 782

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and seventeen (117) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 59 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, 6 in Borno, 4 in Katsina, 3 in Ogun, 1 in Rivers 1, and in Bauchi State.

As of 11:40 pm on 21st April, there are 782 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and ninety-seven (197) patients have been discharged with twenty-five (25) deaths across the country.

THE NCDC also noted that five cases previously reported in Lagos State have been transferred to Ogun State

Which means, Lagos has reported 430 confirmed cases while Ogun has reported 20 confirmed cases.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 24 states plus the FCT: