Coronavirus: Nigeria records 108 new cases in FCT, seven states — total hits 981

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and seventeen (91) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, April 23, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 78 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 14 in FCT, 5 in Ogun, 4 in Gombe, 3 Borno, 2 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kwara and 1 in Plateau State.

As of 11:30 pm on 23rd April, there are 981 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and ninety-seven (197) patients have been discharged with thirty-one (31) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 26 states plus the FCT: