Coronavirus: Nigeria records 108 new cases in FCT, seven states — total hits 981

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and seventeen (91) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, April 23, 2020, Okay.ng reports.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 78 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 14 in FCT, 5 in Ogun, 4 in Gombe, 3 Borno, 2 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kwara and 1 in Plateau State.
As of 11:30 pm on 23rd April, there are 981 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
One hundred and ninety-seven (197) patients have been discharged with thirty-one (31) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 26 states plus the FCT:
- Lagos-582
- FCT-133
- Kano-73
- Ogun-29
- Katsina-21
- Osun-20
- Oyo-17
- Edo-17
- Borno-12
- Kwara-11
- Akwa Ibom-11
- Kaduna-9
- Gombe-9
- Bauchi-8
- Delta-6
- Ekiti-4
- Ondo-3
- Rivers-3
- Jigawa-2
- Enugu-2
- Niger-2
- Abia-2
- Benue-1
- Anambra-1
- Sokoto-1
- Adamawa-1
- Plateau-1