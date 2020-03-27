Coronavirus: Lagos to distribute food package to 200,000 families (PHOTOS)

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to distrbute food package to 200,000 families in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu dislocsed this during a press briefing on Friday while giving update on steps his administration is taking to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the governor, the measure was part of efforts to cushion the effects of the 14-day stay-at-home directive.

He said: “We have packaged dry food stimulus for about two hundred thousand families in the first instance for a household of husband, wife and about four children. We would be giving bags of rice, bags of beans, garri, bread, dry pepper and we are trying to see if we can add water and some elements of vitamin C. Each ration, we believe is going to be able to last them at least minimum 14 days just so our advocacy around the stay at home, stay with your loved ones will be respected.

“This is a catalytic initiative of our administration with the hope that well-meaning corporate organisations and private individuals can step up to complement the efforts of the government”.

In addition, Sanwo-Olu said that food banks will be provided at the various local governments starting from Saturday, March 28, 2020, to ease commuting of people to markets to get basic daily needs.