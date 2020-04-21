Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 9 patients after recovery

The Lagos State Government has discharged nine more coronavirus patients, having tested negative twice for the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Nine more persons, five females and four males, including one foreign national – a Polish, have been discharged to join the society.

“The patients, five from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and four from the Onikan Isolation Centre, were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative twice, consecutively for COVID-19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities is now 107.”