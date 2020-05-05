Buhari calls for empowerment of scientists to find cure for COVID-19

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the empowerment of scientists to find vaccines and cure for COVID-19.

Buhari made this call while speaking at a virtual summit of heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Monday.

According to the president, the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged humanity and caused unprecedented devastation to the well-being of people, their livelihoods and global economy.

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, in a statement, quoted that Buhari saying that his administration has provided relief materials to 3.6 million vulnerable households affected by the stay-at-home order.

Buhari said: “Two weeks ago, we in West Africa came together to work out a common sub-regional response to the crisis. The summit appointed me the Champion to lead our efforts on fighting the pandemic in our region.

“It is now clearly evident that no nation can independently and singlehandedly tackle a pandemic of this nature which is no respecter of borders, regions or status.

“Invariably, enhancing multilateral cooperation through exchange and sharing of best practices is imperative to overcome the disease. We must, therefore, form a united front against this common enemy by being coordinated and timely in our responses.

“Furthermore, we must all encourage and empower our scientists and medical experts to join the quest for a vaccine and cure to this universal plague.

“It is, therefore, essential to fully collaborate and support their initiatives in coordinating the international fight against the pandemic. Such efforts should include the protection of our medical workers, provision of medical supplies, especially test kits and ultimately, finding a vaccine to cure the disease.”

President Buhari noted that the number of cases keeps rising across the country as a result of community transmission, but there are ongoing efforts to contain the disease.

He said: “We have closed our land borders and airports and reduced seaport activities in a bid to curb imported cases from entering the country. Unfortunately, the number of confirmed cases continues to rise as a result of community transmission of the disease.”

“Accordingly, we have increased our efforts to monitor trends of the disease, established more isolation centres and stepped up testing at the community level and of potentially vulnerable groups.”