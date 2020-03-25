News

Coronavirus: Edo Assembly Speaker Frank Okiye tests positive

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 25, 2020
Less than a minute
Frank Okiye
Frank Okiye

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has been tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Edo deputy governor Philip Shaibu announced this during a press briefing at the State Government House in Benue.

Shaibu said: “We have one confirmed case in the state, and that case is the speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye.

“He is in a stable condition and his family has also been tested negative.

The deputy governor added that “Following the close contact with Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed that were tested positive, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki has gone into self- isolation.”

More to come shortly…



COVID-19 in Nigeria

46
Confirmed
1
Deaths
2
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close