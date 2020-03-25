Coronavirus: Edo Assembly Speaker Frank Okiye tests positive

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has been tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Edo deputy governor Philip Shaibu announced this during a press briefing at the State Government House in Benue.

Shaibu said: “We have one confirmed case in the state, and that case is the speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye.

“He is in a stable condition and his family has also been tested negative.

The deputy governor added that “Following the close contact with Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed that were tested positive, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki has gone into self- isolation.”

More to come shortly…