Confirm Omotayo as NIPSS DG, Buhari writes Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to Professor Ayo Omotayo as Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

Okay.ng understands that Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

According to the Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, Ezrel Tabiowo, President Buhari in the letter sought the confirmation of Omotayo as Director-General of the NIPSS in accordance with the Section 5(2) of the NIPSS Act 2004.

“In accordance with the provision of Section 5 subsection 2 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Act 2004, I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Prof. Ayo C. Omotayo as Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

“The nominee’s CV is attached herewith.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner,” It reads.