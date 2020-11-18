CNN releases details of investigation on Lekki Shootings (Video)

American cable network, CNN, has released details of its investigation into the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters by men of the Nigerian Army at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020.

It can be recalled that protests under the End SARS movement rocked the nation in October, with youths calling for the disbandment of the notorious SARS and an end to police brutality.

Also, Lagos state government in light of damage done by hoodlums who attacked protesters and caused mayhem in the state, declared a curfew, but protesters at the Lekki toll gate stayed put until dark.

Men of the Nigerian Army were then deployed to enforce the curfew and opened fire on the demonstrators at the Lekki toll gate, leaving many wounded.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed the deployment of soldiers to the venue of the protest, although the Nigerian Army initially denied being at the toll gate, it later admitted its men were sent there but claimed that they only fired blank bullets into the air.

However, CNN has now debunked that claim with a series of verified footage from numerous sources including a satellite, and it released the testimonies of survivors from the shooting of that night as well as accounts from family members of victims.

Watch the videos below;