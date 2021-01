Popular TV host and former CNN anchor, Larry King have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Larry King, 87 was hospitalized in Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, for about a week and he’s currently in the Intensive care Unit (ICU) because he has Diabetes type B according to a family statement.

Larry King anchor “Larry King Live” for 25 years on CNN interviewing Presidential candidates, athletes, movie stars, and other celebrities gaining him global recognition.