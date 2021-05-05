Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-0 to reach Champions League final

Chelsea set up an all-English Champions League final against Manchester City as goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount sealed a 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday in their semi-final second leg.

Thomas Tuchel’s hosts took the lead on aggregate after last week’s 1-1 first-leg draw in the 28th minute at Stamford Bridge when Werner nodded in, and Mount secured Chelsea a spot in their third Champions League final with five minutes to play.

The Blues will face Premier League rivals Man City in Istanbul on May 29.

UEFA Champions League result on Wednesday:

Semi-finals, second leg

At London

Chelsea (ENG) 2 (Werner 28, Mount 85) Real Madrid (ESP) 0

Chelsea win 3-1 on aggregate

Played Tuesday

At Manchester, England

Manchester City (ENG) 2 (Mahrez 11, 63) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 0

Manchester City win 4-1 on aggregate

— Final to be played on May 29 in Istanbul

UEFA Champions League leading scorers after Wednesday’s match:

10: Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

8: Mbappe (Paris SG)

6: Morata (Juventus), En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Giroud (Chelsea), Neymar (Paris SG), Rashford (Man Utd), Salah (Liverpool), Benzema (Real Madrid)

5: Berisha (Salzburg), Immobile (Lazio), Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Messi (Barcelona), Oliveira (Porto), Plea (Borussia Moenchengladbach)