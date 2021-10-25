CBN: Easy steps to download eNaira wallet app on your iOS, Android devices

Following the launching of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) digital currency, eNaira, today, steps to onboard (download) the on your devices have been released.

The eNaira Speed Consumer Wallet is available for both iOS (iPhone) and Andriod on AppStore and PlayStore respectively.

Below are easy steps for you to follow to get the app free.

For iOS users

Note: After requesting an app on your Apple iPhone you may be asked to verify your identity by entering your passcode or by using Touch ID or Face ID.

From the Home screen, tap App store. If the eNaira Speed Wallet app isn’t available on your Home screen, swipe left to access the App Library. To install apps, you must sign in with your Apple ID or create one. To browse the App Store, tap Apps To search for apps by name, tap Search (at the bottom) then type ‘eNaira Speed Wallet’ app. When the app appears, tap the app. Tap GET, then tap INSTALL There’s no charge for downloading the eNaira Speed Wallet If you have a compatible iPhone with Face ID enabled, double-tap the Side button then look at the screen to authenticate. If prompted, sign in to the App Store to complete the install.

On successful download, Launch the eNaira Speed Wallet 2. Click on “Signup” to commence the onboarding process. Select your Relationship Bank/eNaira Partner Enter your Mobile Number and Create Password. 5. Enter the following Personal Details

a. First Name

b. Surname

c. Date of Birth (DoB)

d. State of Origin

e. Account Number tied to your Relationship Bank/eNaira partner

f. BVN

On successful validation of the above details in (7), a wallet activation mail is sent to the email address tied to your BVN

Go to registered mailbox and confirm receipt of email Click on “Activate wallet” to confirm your email and activate your speed eNaira Wallet. Enter your Username (email address tied to your BVN) and Password (as created in 7) to log in to the eNaira Speed Wallet To fund the eNaira Speed Wallet, log in to your Bank Mobile/Internet

Banking platform and initiates the transfer.

For Android Users

On your device, open Google Play Store or visit the Google Play store on a web browser. Search or browse for eNaira Speed Wallet. Select the eNaira Speed Wallet Select Install (make sure you have access to the internet) On successful download, Launch the eNaira Speed Wallet Click on “Signup” to commence the onboarding process. Select your Relationship Bank/eNaira Partner Enter your Mobile Number and Create Password. Enter the following Personal Details

a. First Name

b. Surname

c. Date of Birth (DoB)

d. State of Origin

e. Account Number tied to your Relationship Bank/eNaira partner

f. BVN

On successful validation of the above details in (7). A wallet activation mail is sent to the email address tied to your BVN Go to registered mailbox and confirm receipt of email Click on “Activate wallet” to confirm your email and activate your speed eNaira Wallet.

Enter your Username (email address tied to your BVN) and Password (as created in 7) to log in to the eNaira Speed Wallet

How to Fund Your Wallet from Your Bank Account. To fund your eNaira Speed Wallet from your bank account,