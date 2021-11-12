CBN calls on Nigerians to embrace e-Naira just like physical Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appealed to Nigerians to embrace the country’s digital currency, e-Naira.

CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi made this call at the CBN special day at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair.

Speaking on the benefits of the digital currency, Osita said, “The e-Naira is expected to deepen financial inclusion by bringing more people into the financial space, support a resilient payment ecosystem, reduce the cost of processing cash, enable direct and transparent welfare intervention to citizens, increase transparency in revenue and tax collections, facilitate diaspora remittances, reduce the cost of financial transactions and improve the efficiency of payments.

“Today, customers who download the eNaira Speed Wallet App will be able to Onboard and create their wallet; fund their eNaira wallet from their bank account; transfer eNaira from their wallet to another wallet and make payment for purchases at registered merchant locations.

“I, therefore, appeal to Nigerians to embrace the eNaira just like our physical Naira – our pride.”

Okay.ng recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 25, 2021, launched the e-Naira, which is the first digital currency in Africa.