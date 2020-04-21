CBN announces fire outbreak at office in Jos

The branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Plateau State has been gutted by a minor fire.

CBN’s spokesman, Isaac Okorafor, announced the fire incident in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Okorafor, the fire was put under control minutes after it broke out.

The statement reads: “At about 9.15 a.m., today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, the fire alarm in our Jos branch was triggered and in line with the bank’s fire drill and protocol, the skeletal staff on essential duty were promptly evacuated from the building to the muster point,” Okorafor said in a statement.

“Our branch controller quickly called the Fire Service at about 9:19 am.

“However, before the arrival of men of the fire service, the bank’s security unit, relying on information from the fire alarm dashboard, traced the fire to an air conditioner installed in the inverter room on the second floor of the building.

“They swiftly put out the fire with extinguishers and hydrants installed in the building.

“The affected room has since been cordoned off for further investigation, while normal work has resumed at the branch.

“We hereby assure the general public that the minor fire has been effectively put out and no damage was done to any records of the bank.”