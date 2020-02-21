Cardi B’s announcement to visit South Africa causes uproar over ‘Chioma B’ name

American rapper, Cardi B is trending after she announced that she will be visiting South Africa.

The 27-year-old took to her Twitter handle to share the news that she will be headlining the 10th anniversary of Castle Lite Unlocks concert in South Africa.

Cardi B went ahead to use ‘Chioma B’, a name she adopted during her visit to Nigeria.

“SOUTH AFRICA!! Chioma B is coming!!!! Teach me more bout your country in the comments,” she said.

However, the ‘Chioma B’ tag was not welcomed by South Africans reacting that the name should only be used when she is in Nigeria.

Here are some reactions below:

you’re not Chioma B, here you’re Khanyi B https://t.co/JYqfoQHLto — the photographer. (@mxlusi_) February 21, 2020

Why are south Africans mad that Cardi B adopted Chioma B as her official African name? — Port-Harcourt Plug🔌💡 (@PH_Prinx) February 21, 2020

So Chioma B is the official African name that Cardi B has adopted?

It's good before South Africans will start calling her Mthlozobotho B 😆 — F•G 🇳🇬 (@Fresh_Graphix) February 21, 2020

SouthAfrica right now, We must change that name Chioma b pic.twitter.com/NioAqzF5lA — Ugodarwin (@Ugodarwin1) February 21, 2020