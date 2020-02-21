CelebritiesGist

Cardi B’s announcement to visit South Africa causes uproar over ‘Chioma B’ name

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed February 21, 2020
American rapper, Cardi B is trending after she announced that she will be visiting South Africa.

The 27-year-old took to her Twitter handle to share the news that she will be headlining the 10th anniversary of Castle Lite Unlocks concert in South Africa.

Cardi B went ahead to use ‘Chioma B’, a name she adopted during her visit to Nigeria.

“SOUTH AFRICA!! Chioma B is coming!!!! Teach me more bout your country in the comments,” she said.

However, the ‘Chioma B’ tag was not welcomed by South Africans reacting that the name should only be used when she is in Nigeria.

