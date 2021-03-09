CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the cancellation of the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to CAF in a statement via its website, this decision to cancel the tournament was reached at the CAF emergency committee on Monday, March 08, 2021 in Rabat, Morocco.

The 2021 edition of the AFCON was scheduled to hold Friday, March 14, at the North African city of Rabat, with five teams reportedly already in the city.

Its statement reads partly: “the coronavirus pandemic continues to present significant challenges for the organization of international sporting events.

“Taking into account the cancellation by FIFA of the Under-17 World Cup for which the U-17 AFCON was no longer qualifying, the Committee further noted:

“The resurgence of the Covid19 pandemic.

“Increased restrictions on international travel.

“Uncertainty about the evolution of the situation

“For all these reasons, the Committee decides to cancel the 2021 edition of the Total U17 Africa Cup of Nations.”