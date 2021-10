Burna Boy features Polo G in new song “Want It All”

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has released a brand new single titled ‘Want It All‘ featuring American rapper, Polo G.

The four-minute single is a follow up to his recently dropped “Question” with Don Jazzy.

Produced by A-list talents, Smoke Ono and Sean Silverman with the accompanying arresting photostory visual directed by Adrian Yu and shot on location in Los Angeles, USA.

Listen to the track below.