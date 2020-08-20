Buhari, West African leaders in meeting over Mali crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with other leaders of the Economic Community of West African States over the crisis in Mali.

The extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS is holding virtually.

Buhari is taking part from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He is being joined by some top government officials including the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; and Minster of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd.), among others.

More details later…