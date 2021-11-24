Buhari suspends inauguration of new NNPC Limited board

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the inauguration of the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has directed the immediate suspension of the inauguration of the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited scheduled for Wednesday, November 24, 2021, until further notice.

“A new date for the inauguration of the Board will be announced in due course. We deeply regret inconveniences caused to members by this suspension, please.”