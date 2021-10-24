Buhari set to attend investment summit in Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday leave for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the investment summit organized by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

This was announced by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Buhari would also perform the lesser Hajj in Madina and Makka before returning to the country.

It also noted that the President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno (retd), Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji and Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The statement read: “The President will be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, Captains of industry and energy experts to discuss issues on the future of investments across the globe.

“The three-day event, themed INVESTMENT IN HUMANITY, which will host global executives and asset managers, will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others.

“Players from the private sector including Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Managing Director of Access Bank Group, Herbert Wigwe, Mohammed Indimi, Tope Shonubi, Wale Tinubu, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, and Leo Ekeh, will take attend the summit.

“President Buhari is expected to return to the country on Friday.”