Buhari: Rude shock awaits those promoting insurrection, burning national assets

President Muhammadu Buhari has promises to shock those those promoting insurrection and burning critical national assets in the country.

Buhari issued this warning when he received briefing from Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, at the State House, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “I receive daily security reports on the attacks on critical national infrastructure, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.

“In the area of security, we have changed the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General, and we are demanding that they rise fully to the challenges confronting us.

“There must be zero tolerance for all those bent on destroying our country by promoting crime and insurrection!

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”