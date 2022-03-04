Buhari returns to Abuja after attending UNEP summit in Kenya

Buhari returns to Abuja after attending UNEP summit in Kenya

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to Abuja after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

Okay.ng understands that the president landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 1pm on Friday.

Buhari on arrival from Kenya, Friday, March 04th, 2022.

It can be recalled that the Presidency had earlier announced that President Buhari will proceed to London from Kenya for a two-week medical checkup but returned to Abuja this afternoon.

Buhari on arrival from Kenya, Friday, March 04th, 2022.

A source in the presidency told Okay.ng that the president returns briefly and would head to London on Sunday, March 6 for his routine medical checks.