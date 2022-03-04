Buhari returns to Abuja after attending UNEP summit in Kenya

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter March 4, 2022
Buhari on arrival from Kenya, Friday, March 04th, 2022.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to Abuja after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

Okay.ng understands that the president landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 1pm on Friday.

It can be recalled that the Presidency had earlier announced that President Buhari will proceed to London from Kenya for a two-week medical checkup but returned to Abuja this afternoon.

A source in the presidency told Okay.ng that the president returns briefly and would head to London on Sunday, March 6 for his routine medical checks.

