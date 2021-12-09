Buhari reacts as gunmen kill Katsina commissioner

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reacted to the killing of Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir in Katsina State.

Okay.ng understands that the commissioner was assassinated on Wednesday night in his residence located at GRA along Daura Road in the state capital.

Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Rabe Nasir

Reacting to the incident, Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday night described the reported assassination as a heinous and condemnable act, adding that there is no place for such violence in our country.

The President said he is deeply anguished by the tragic killing of this up and coming leader who had served his community, state and the nation with utmost diligence.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved family,” the President said.

He urged the law enforcement agencies to do a thorough investigation and bring to justice all those who are behind the crime.