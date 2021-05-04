Buhari presides over security meeting [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a security meeting at the State House In Abuja.

The meeting which is holding at the First Lady’s Conference Room is a continuation of last Friday’s meeting adjourned for today.

Present at the meeting is the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd) and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd.)

Also present is the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo and the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.