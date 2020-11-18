Buhari praises Umahi for dumping PDP for APC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday showered praises on Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said he is proud of Umahi for dumping the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the president, “with men like Umahi, I foresee a brighter future for our democracy because the voters will be more motivated by performance records of parties and their candidates.”

Buhari said: “I am proud of Governor David Umahi for taking this bold decision in accordance with his conscience and principles rather than any external influence or coercion.

“Good governance is very important to us in the APC, and I’m glad that the governor has cited this as a major factor in his decision to join us. I urge our citizens to pay less emphasis on identity politics if we want our democracy to make a positive impact on our country.”

“Let me once again; commend the boldness of Governor Umahi for taking this courageous decision in a country where principles are in short supply among many. I know people might call him names, but that is the price men of principles have to pay for acting according to their conscience and convictions,” he added.