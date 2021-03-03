Buhari orders security agents to shoot anyone carrying AK-47

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agents to shoot anyone seen with an AK-47 rifle.

This was disclosed by the president’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, in an interview with the BBC Hausa monitored by Okay.ng.

Shehu was responding to questions about the measures put in place to address security challenges.

In his words: “The president has ordered security forces to go into the bushes and shoot whoever they see with sophisticated weapons like AK-47.

“He ordered that whoever is seen with terrible weapons at all should be shot immediately.”