Buhari okays recomposition of NDDC board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organization.

Femi Adesina, spokesman to the president, disclosed this in a statement to Okay.ng on Thursday.

According to the statement, Buhari has also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed, and that the supervision of the Commission shall remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

It can be called that the Senate on November 5 had confirmed 15 of President Buhari’s nominees and rejected one, Dr Joy Nunieh, who was appointed by Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio to head an interim management committee to oversee a forensic audit of the agency.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the NDDC, Peter Nwaoboshi, while presenting the report of the screening, said Nunieh from Rivers state, shunned the panel’s invitation.

The Senate had also approved on November 6 the board headed by Pius Odubu, former deputy governor of Edo state and Bernard Okumagba as managing director and asked it to take over the affairs of the commission.

President Buhari had, in October, ordered a forensic audit on the operations of the NDDC from 2001 to 2019 following criticisms of the operations of the commission.