Buhari not traveling to UK for 20 days, Presidency says

The Presidency has debunked reports going around on the internet that President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed on a trip to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and then Austria.

Femi Adesina, spokesman to the president, in a statement issued on Monday, said the reports are ‘FAKE’ and should be disregarded by Nigerians.

He further alleged that “mischievous minds” are behind the spread of fake reports.

Adesina said: “Purveyors of fake and concocted Information are currently on overdrive, and Nigerians are urged to be careful what they consume as news, and also share with others, particularly from the social media,” he said.

“An unfounded information has been making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to the United Kingdom for 20 days, and from there proceed to Saudi Arabia, and then Austria. Fake. It is nothing but falsehood from mischievous minds.

“Members of the First Family, Ministers, top government officials, the military, and other key institutions, are equally objects of this orchestrated falsehood, coming from enemies of national cohesion.

“We urge Nigerians to be discriminatory about what they accept as credible information, and restrain themselves from sharing what they have not authenticated as genuine. That is how we can all collectively beat the malevolent minds at their pernicious games.”