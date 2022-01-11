Buhari mourns Shonekan, orders national flag to fly at half-mast

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the former Head of State, Ernest Shonekan, who died on Tuesday, January 11.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

“Following the death of the former Head of the Interim Government, Late Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan, GCFR, President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast, effective from Wednesday 12th – Friday 14th, January, 2022 as a mark of respect for the former Head of State who died on Tuesday 11th January, 2022 at the age of 85,” the statement read.

Buhari had in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja expressed sadness over the news of the death of a great statesman and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

The President extended deepest condolences to Shonekan’s wife, Margaret, loved ones, as well as the government and people of Ogun.

He also affirmed that, as an internationally-respected statesman with courageous wisdom, Shonekan left his ”flourishing business career to become the Head of Government, at a delicate time when the country needed someone of his calm mien and pedigree to save the ship of state from sinking.”

Buhari noted that Shonekan demonstrated to all that the love for country and commitment to her development, peace and unity transcended the trappings of office and the transient nature of political power.