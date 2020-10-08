Buhari mourns NULGE president, Ibrahim Khaleel

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday mourned the death of the National President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Ibrahim Khaleel, who died on Wednesday in Abuja.

He commiserated with members of the union as well as family members of the deceased.

Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolence to the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees on the passing of its National President, Ibrahim Khaleel.

“President Buhari also commiserates with the family of the deceased who until his demise was a Board member of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, representing the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“The President pays tribute to the labour leader who was on the frontline of mobilising the nation’s workforce at the grassroots to greater productivity and efficiency, while also ensuring the protection of workers’ rights and welfare.

“President Buhari notes that Khaleel’s unique contributions to labour, governance and democracy issues in the country will be missed immensely, particularly his many years of constant and strong advocacy for local government autonomy.

“President Buhari prays almighty God to grant repose to the dead and comfort to his beloved family and all who mourn.”