Buhari meets service chiefs, others in Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting of the National Security Council.

The meeting which started at 11:00 am is taking place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others are the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also present are the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Director General of National, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, Director General, National Intelligence Agency,Ahmed Rufa’i, and the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

Ministers in attendance include those of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The meeting is expected to appraise the general security situation in the country especially recent EndSARS protests that later turned violent in some parts of the country.