Buhari masks up as he arrives in Mali [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived in Bamako, Mali on a peace mission all masked up.
Okay.ng understands this is the first time the president is seen publicly wearing a face mask since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buhari and some West African leaders are currently in the Malian capital to find a solution to the worsening political crisis in the francophone country.
President Muhammadu #Buhari masked up as he arrives in Bamako, Republic of #Mali on a one-day visit.#PMBinMali #Mali pic.twitter.com/Ss1zYhTeUV
— Okay.ng (@OkayNigeria) July 23, 2020
A photo shared by Buhari’s official photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, shows the president disembarking from the presidential aircraft.
