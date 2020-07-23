Buhari masks up as he arrives in Mali [Photos]

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived in Bamako, Mali on a peace mission all masked up.

Okay.ng understands this is the first time the president is seen publicly wearing a face mask since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhari and some West African leaders are currently in the Malian capital to find a solution to the worsening political crisis in the francophone country.

A photo shared by Buhari’s official photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, shows the president disembarking from the presidential aircraft.

See more photos below: